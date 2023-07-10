unwrapped logo
MWC Las Vegas

2023 Preview

20 – 21 September 2023

Unwrapped: MWC Las Vegas 2023 Preview

North America is one of the biggest markets in the world, at the forefront of 5G innovation. This special Unwrapped event will preview MWC Las Vegas 2023 and tell you everything you need to know to make the most of the big event.

We’ll address the key themes of MWC Las Vegas 2023 – 5G Acceleration, Enterprise Mobility, Age of AI, and Digital Everything – and the real-world implications each of these have on everyday life.

What’s in store?

Across 2 days, Mobile World Live brings you the latest topics from MWC Las Vegas 2023. Diving deep into analysis with experts, video and partner interviews hosted by reporters in our studio and live-streaming key MWC Las Vegas 2023 content prior to the show.

Dedicated programmes during the Unwrapped event include a studio broadcast covering tips and teasers, a webinar Unwrapping the conference themes, and an exclusive preview of Industry City. 

Tips n’ Teasers: MWC Las Vegas 2023

20 September

Interview

Mobile World Live will host executives across MWC Las Vegas 2023 and special guests to reveal how to make the most of the big show.

Industry City preview

21 September

Focused on Sports & Entertainment, FinTech, Manufacturing, and Smart Mobility, highlighting how connected technologies are breaking boundaries for these adjacent industries, we bring you an exclusive preview of Industry City.

Partners

JMA Wireless
NTT Data
AT&T

